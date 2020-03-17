Relief fund finances community support efforts

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two community groups created a relief fund to help meet needs of those in the area during this unprecedented medical emergency.

The United Way of Champaign County and the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois Boards of Directors approved establishing the funds, each seeding up to $50,000 for a total up to $100,000 to be distributed to United Way’s existing network of partners and those supported by the Community Foundation.

The fund will finance community-based groups directly supporting people who are most affected with health, economic and social concerns. While it can’t help individuals, those groups with experience and histories of supporting families in need are eligible.

Recipients will be chosen by advisors, board members and local governments. There is no formal application process at this time and, in an effort to help those most impacted, donation restrictions are not being considered.

The COVID-19 Response Fund was created to provide a way to coordinate as many resources as possible. United Way and Community Foundation leaders credit Ameren Illinois, Comcast, C-U MTD, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and others working to reduce the impact of financial stresses on area families.

For more information, click here or here.

Checks can be mailed to:

United Way of Champaign County

5 Dunlap Court

Savoy, IL 61874

Community Foundation of East Central Illinois

307 W University Ave

Champaign, IL 61820