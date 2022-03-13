CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has opened online registration for the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event it is sponsoring with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
The event will take place on April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the southeast parking lot of State Farm Center. People who register will pick a 15 minute window during those seven hours to drop off their waste.
Anyone living in Illinois can register for the event.
Acceptable items that can be dropped off from households only include:
- Oil-based paints
- Paint thinners
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Pesticides
- Old gasoline and kerosene
- Cleaning products
- Mercury
- Household batteries
- Used motor oil
- Drain cleaners
- Acids
- Corrosives
- Lawn chemicals
- Solvents
- Antifreeze
- Pool chemicals
- Hobby chemicals
- Aerosol paints and pesticides
- Fluorescent light tubes
- Compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs)
Anyone with questions can contact the City of Champaign (217-403-4780), the City of Urbana (217-384-2302) or Champaign County (217-819-4127). State Farm Center should not be contacted for info, as the arena is only the host site.