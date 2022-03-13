CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has opened online registration for the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event it is sponsoring with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The event will take place on April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the southeast parking lot of State Farm Center. People who register will pick a 15 minute window during those seven hours to drop off their waste.

Anyone living in Illinois can register for the event.

Acceptable items that can be dropped off from households only include:

Oil-based paints

Paint thinners

Herbicides

Insecticides

Pesticides

Old gasoline and kerosene

Cleaning products

Mercury

Household batteries

Used motor oil

Drain cleaners

Acids

Corrosives

Lawn chemicals

Solvents

Antifreeze

Pool chemicals

Hobby chemicals

Aerosol paints and pesticides

Fluorescent light tubes

Compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs)

Anyone with questions can contact the City of Champaign (217-403-4780), the City of Urbana (217-384-2302) or Champaign County (217-819-4127). State Farm Center should not be contacted for info, as the arena is only the host site.