Region 6 businesses adjust after further restrictions lifted

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After months of putting it on hold, east central Illinois is now in phase four of the state’s reopening plan. That includes everywhere that falls inside the state’s region 6, which runs from Macon County in the west to Vermilion County in the east and then Iroquois County down to Richland County.

For starters, indoor dining can now include parties of 10 and not just four. Group fitness classes can start again and venues can host bigger events. But while it is exciting to make it to this point, it’s still far from ideal for business owners.

“It’s difficult to just snap your fingers and just get back to it,” explained Champaign Fitness Center owner Marcia Stevens. That’s why they’re waiting a few more days before they start. Stevens says she’s excited to get the green light to offer classes again, but there’s still some leg work to be done after two months away. “It may be a gradual opening of it as people take time to make the adjustments in their schedules,” Stevens. “You have all these people to contact and knowing that they have full time jobs families to work around.”

“It’s been difficult for all industries, but the event industry, the wedding industry, especially,” said The Venue C-U co-owner Dan church. They can start hosting events with up to 50 people or 25-percent capacity in each room. “We have booked as early as March 6 all the way through mid-way in 2022.”

Church says it’s hard to make plans when they aren’t sure how things will be in the near future,” he explained. “Even though we might think we have a plan of action – we buy tents or we buy Plexiglass – that could change tomorrow.”

That’s why he’s grateful for how patient their clients have been. “We speak to our clients almost as family. We’re in this together. We want nothing more than to make your wedding day amazing.”

Starting today, movie theaters open with limited capacity, bars can serve drinks indoors even if they don’t also have food and party buses are allowed again.

There are some other changes you can expect. All “non-essential” businesses can bring people back to work. Schools and colleges can safely open in-person instruction, and manufacturing facilities can open back up.