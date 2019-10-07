Refund deadline pushed back

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Northern District of Illinois said Judge Andrea Wood has pushed back the deadline for the state to refund Suburban Express Customers.

The state will have 180 days from the time the application for customers to file for a refund closes. That deadline was October 6, 2019. The attorney general’s office must repay the refunds by April 3, 2020.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul reached a settlement with the company’s owner, Dennis Toeppen, in April 2019.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017, accused Toeppen of discrimination against customers at the University of Illinois. This occurred after an email from the company said “you won’t feel like you’re in China when you’re on our buses.” The lawsuit also said the company encouraged employees to avoid students who did not appear to speak English when they were giving away coupons.

Under the terms of the settlement, Toeppen was required to pay $100,000 and to allow eligible customers to receive refunds. The link to file an online claim opened in April.