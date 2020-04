DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- City officials have given the green light for the Carle at the Riverfront project to move forward.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Carle’s application for a semi-final subdivision plat was approved by a 12-1 vote, with one alderman absent. The $50 million project will consolidate Carle's current facilities on West Fairchild and North Vermilion streets in Danville into a new 17-acre development on North Logan Avenue.