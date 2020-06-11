Redevelopment uncovers history

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Shelbyville is starting a streetscape revamp, and while they were replacing the sidewalks, construction workers and people passing by got a glimpse of a time long forgotten.

Historians say they got to see old coal storage bins from when the buildings were still heated that way. They have been underneath the city’s sidewalks for more than a hundred years. A local historian says it was neat to see this history preserved for so long.

“It just kind of makes you wonder about what happened back then,” says Brenda Elder. “It was just a different kind of feeling there.”

Photos of the tunnels and coal shoots got thousands of reactions on Facebook. Some people thought this could confirm the myth of underground tunnels that connected all the shops, but historians do not think there is enough evidence to confirm that.