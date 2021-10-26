Red Cross urges people to make donations as blood supply hits lowest in more than a decade

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is urging donors to make appointments now to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

Officials said the current blood supply is the lowest that the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions.

“The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood and platelet donors,” officials stated. “But hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.”

Donors can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who come to donate blood anytime between November 1 and November 12 will automatically be entered to win a trip to Hawaii, which is sponsored by Amazon Prime Video in honor of a new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer. This trip includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, a $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. In addition, those who come to donate blood anytime between November 1 and 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.

Donors are required to wear a mask when they visit a Red Cross blood drive. People also need to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in central Illinois:

Macon County

Decatur

– 11/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

– 11/6/2021: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street

– 11/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

– 11/23/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Macon

11/12/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Meridian High School, 728 South Wall Street

Mount Zion

11/23/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 West Main Street

Moultrie County

– Sullivan

11/16/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 8 East Strain

Piatt County

– Monticello

11/22/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Monticello High School, 1 Sage Drive

Sangamon County

Springfield

– 11/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salvation Army, 1600 E. Clearlake

– 11/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Springfield Columbus Home Association, 2200 Meadowbrook Rd

Douglas County

– Arcola

11/1/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Arcola High School, 351 West Washington

– Arthur

11/12/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School, 301 East Columbia Street

Logan County

– Lincoln

11/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 204 Seventh St.