Red Cross: “Urgent need” for blood

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is putting out a call for blood donors once again. Officials say there’s an “urgent need” to prevent another shortage.

Hospitals are resuming surgical procedures and patient treatments which were temporarily paused in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has increased 30% after a sharp decline in early April. Another factor causing concern of a shortage is the cancellation of many blood drives since businesses and community organizations remain closed.

All those who donate through the end of the month will get a special Red Cross t-shirt; those who donate June 1 – 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card. Donors need to make and keep scheduled appointments.

“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

For more information, click here or call (800) RED-CROSS (800) 733 – 2767.

Douglas

Arcola

The Arcola Center

107 West Main Street

6/1/2020: 12:30 – 5:30 pm

Arthur

Four Acre

553 North County Road 240 East

6/23/2020: 12:30 – 5:30 pm

Atwood

United Church of Atwood

210 North Main Street

6/25/2020: 2 – 7 pm

Tuscola

Fitness Center of Tuscola

109 West Pembroke Street

5/29/2020: 12 – 5 pm

Logan

Lincoln

Lincoln Sports Complex

1400 Primm Road

6/17/2020: 12 – 5 pm

St. John United Church of Christ

204 Seventh Street

6/23/2020: 12 – 5 pm

Macon

Argenta

Argenta Bridge Church Fellowship

520 West Elm

6/2/2020: 1 – 6 pm

Decatur

Decatur Blood Donation Center

2674 North Main Street

5/30/2020: 10 am – 2 pm

6/2/2020: 12 – 6 pm

6/9/2020: 12 – 6 pm

6/19/2020: 12 – 6 pm

6/23/2020: 12 – 6 pm

6/27/2020: 10 am – 2 pm

Decatur First Christian Church

3350 North MacArthur Road

6/5/2020: 12 – 5 pm

Piatt

Cerro Gordo

Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center

304 East North Street

6/27/2020: 7 am – 12 pm

Monticello

Foursquare Church

762 E 1700 North Road

6/23/2020: 12 – 5:30 pm

Sangamon

Springfield

American Red Cross Chapter

1045 Outer Park Drive

6/16/2020: 10 am – 3 pm