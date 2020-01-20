Red Cross: Critical shortage

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is calling all donors! Leaders say there is an urgent need for all types of blood, but there is a critical shortage of type O.

With influenza escalating around the country preventing some donors from giving, and the cancellation of drives from winter weather, the Red Cross is seeing a critical shortage and urgently needs to restock shelves. It currently has less than a 3-day supply available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.

Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive.

Here is a list of upcoming area blood drives:

Douglas County: Arcola

1/21: 2 – 7 pm, The Arcola Center, 107 West Main Street

Logan County: Lincoln

1/22 & 2/19: 12 – 5 pm, Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Road

Macon County: Argenta

1/31: 8:30 am – 1:30 pm, Argenta Oreana High School, 500 North Main Street

2/4: 1:45 – 6 pm, Argenta Bridge Church Fellowship, 520 West Elm

Decatur

1/25: 10 am – 2 pm, Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 North Main Street

1/28, 1/31, 2/4, 2/11, 2/18:

12 – 6 pm, Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 North Main Street

2/7: 9 am – 1 pm, St. Teresa High School, 2710 North Water Street

2/17: 12:30 – 5:30 pm, St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Courtt

Mount Zion

1/28: 12 – 6 pm, Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, 400 North Whitetail Circle

Moultrie County: Bethany

2/11: 1 – 6 pm, Bethany Fire Station, Route 121

Piatt County: Cerro Gordo

2/22: 7 am – 12 pm, Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 East North Street