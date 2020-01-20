Red Cross: Critical shortage

Local News

by: , American Red Cross

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is calling all donors! Leaders say there is an urgent need for all types of blood, but there is a critical shortage of type O.

With influenza escalating around the country preventing some donors from giving, and the cancellation of drives from winter weather, the Red Cross is seeing a critical shortage and urgently needs to restock shelves. It currently has less than a 3-day supply available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.

Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive.

Here is a list of upcoming area blood drives:

Douglas County: Arcola
1/21: 2 – 7 pm, The Arcola Center, 107 West Main Street

Logan County: Lincoln
1/22 & 2/19: 12 – 5 pm, Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Road

Macon County: Argenta
1/31: 8:30 am – 1:30 pm, Argenta Oreana High School, 500 North Main Street
2/4: 1:45 – 6 pm, Argenta Bridge Church Fellowship, 520 West Elm
Decatur
1/25: 10 am – 2 pm, Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 North Main Street
1/28, 1/31, 2/4, 2/11, 2/18:
12 – 6 pm, Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 North Main Street
2/7: 9 am – 1 pm, St. Teresa High School, 2710 North Water Street
2/17: 12:30 – 5:30 pm, St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Courtt
Mount Zion
1/28: 12 – 6 pm, Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, 400 North Whitetail Circle

Moultrie County: Bethany
2/11: 1 – 6 pm, Bethany Fire Station, Route 121

Piatt County: Cerro Gordo
2/22: 7 am – 12 pm, Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 East North Street

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.