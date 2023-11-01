CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross has announced a series of blood drives throughout Central Illinois to help hospitals restock on blood supply ahead of the holidays.

The Red Cross said it experienced a shortfall in donations throughout late summer and fall, but the need for blood lasts now and all season long. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially Type O donors and those giving platelets.

Blood drives scheduled to take place in the WCIA viewing area are listed below:

Champaign Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Illinois’ Newman Hall (604 East Armory Avenue) Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Illinois’ Activities and Recreations Center (201 East Peabody Drive)

Milford Nov. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the town fire station (301 South Chicago Street)

Monticello Nov. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Monticello High School (1 Sage Drive)



To thank donors and commemorate the 2oth anniversary of the movie “Elf,” the Red Cross will be offering an exclusive pair of Elf-themed socks.

People who want to donate can schedule an appointment by visiting the Red Cross website or calling 1-800-733-2767.