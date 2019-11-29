Recycling center on fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are actively trying to put out a fire at Mack’s Twin City Recycling.

It started shortly after 6 p.m.

Firefighters say no one was hurt. There were 6 fire departments that responded, in addition to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and EMS teams.

The building that caught fire had plastics, cardboard, and recycling materials inside.

At this time, flames are still burning inside the building.

The manager told us he had just sat down to eat Thanksgiving dinner with his family when this happened.

This is not the first fire to happen at Mack’s. There was a fire at this same facility that destroyed it in 2013. Then, there was a fire at the East Kerr Avenue location in July 2016.