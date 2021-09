URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A residential recovery center held its largest fundraiser of the year on Tuesday night.

Lifeline-connect is a Christian-based organization that helps men escape drug and alcohol addictions and sets them on a path to recovery. Over the last 15 years, Lifeline Connect has helped more than 130 people.

The organization’s fundraiser was at the iHotel in Champaign. WCIA’s Tim Sinclair served as the keynote speaker. The group has raised $125,000 so far — half of their goal.