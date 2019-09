DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A group in Danville wants to teach everyone how to use Narcan. It’s the life-saving antidote that can be used when someone overdoses on opioids.

Soul garden recovery center held a training Wednesday.

“The Narcan training is to give family members, friends the tools to reverse the effects of a drug overdose and save someone’s life,” Lisa Beith says.

They held the first training already, but they hope to hold one every Wednesday.