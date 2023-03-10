CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — It may have been your preferred way of listening to music when growing up and now, records are resurging.

For the first time in 35 years, a new report shows more people are buying vinyls over CDs.

That same report says in 2022, 41 million albums were sold, compared to 33 million CDs.

Jeff Brandt, the Exile on Main record shop owner, said it’s because so many people think records sound better than other ways to listen to music such as on your phone or CD.

He said the new data doesn’t surprise him and he’s noticed the increasing trend the last 10 years.

Brandt added that people of all ages come into his store looking at vinyl. Even younger students that remind him of himself at that age.

“There’s something very tactile and different about listening to something on a record and physically holding the record,” Brandt said. “It’s much more active listening as opposed to passive listening like it is with streaming services and CDs. They sound great, but a lot of people think records sound better.”

He’s expecting the trend to continue, but not for long. He said the price of new records is now on the rise.

Brandt said part of the reason CD popularity started to decline in the 90s was due to an increase in price.

If you want to add a record to your collection, there are a few local shops in the Champaign-Urbana area.