Recipients weigh in on stimulus check amounts: ‘It’s almost an insult’

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Stimulus checks are slowly popping up in American’s bank accounts. But while many are happy to get something, they feel it’s not nearly enough.

Generally speaking, single people making less than $75,000 a year will get one, and married couples making up to $150,000. A woman we talked to got the check, but she says it barely scratches the surface for many people.

“It’s almost an insult that, you know, it’s a handout. And when they talk about like this is supposed to save us because they were wanting this to pass because this will save us American citizens, but it’s like… that’s not going to do it. There’s so much more needed,” said stimulus check recipient Cheryl Bohlmann.

Bohlmann is retired and plans to use the $600 at local businesses. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave the $2,000 checks a thumbs down today, saying the push from President Trump the house has “no realistic path” in the GOP-controlled senate.