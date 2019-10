CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at the READY Program have completed their fist community service project. Kids in woodshop class created dog bowl stands in various sizes and colors.

The items will be auctioned off at this year’s Champaign County Humane Society’s Fur Ball Gala with proceeds benefiting the animals CCHS cares for. The stands also provide storage underneath.

The Fur Ball Gala is next Friday, at the iHotel and Conference Center.