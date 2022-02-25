Plus, the mission to change the course

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Vermilion County continues to hold one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in our viewing area.

The county home to Danville is second only to Shelby County by about 1%.

Other Illinois counties that are home to metro cities have vaccination rates on par with the state, with more than 60% of the population vaccinated. Macon County’s rate is on the lower end but remains almost 10% ahead of Vermilion, which is trailing at less than 42%.

So, why is that?

It boils down to an income and resource gap.

But Vermilion County has one thing working for it: A dedicated advocate in the local NAACP.

Ed Butler wears a lot of hats as the president of Danville’s NAACP chapter, but for the last year-and-a-half, he’s been walking from door to door across the county with the help of a small team called the “COVID Navigators”.

“We’re trying to educate people about, you know, getting vaccinated,” Butler said to passers-by in between doors at the Fair Oaks apartment complex in Danville.

Butler, himself, is in a higher risk population at 70-years-old and after losing his niece to the coronavirus, this mission hits him close to home.

Butler and his crew are persistent. They’ll return to a home two, three, even four times, until they hear: “That’s why I went and got vaccinated, “words from a young man who answered the door.

“My man!” Butler exclaimed in response.

He told us he’s reaching the unreached.

“The more impoverished areas, the low-income areas,” he clarified. “…that are not vaccinated.”

“Some have transportation issues, some don’t get the news and then you got some folks you know that are being so negative about it,” Butler shared when asked why the low-income areas are less vaccinated.

In an environment lacking healthcare access and education, he said misinformation runs rampant.

“It’s strange that today, you know, that when we get a headache or something, we take Aleeve or we’ll take a Tylenol and look on the bottle, it’ll let you know all the stuff it might cause, kidney or liver issues. And what do we do? We still take that pill, you know. And so, we try to convince them that the shot is okay,” he elaborated.

Local Carl McCullough got his first shot just two weeks ago.

“But I had to make my own mind up,” he told us.

Butler’s been to McCullough’s door a few times, but he said it’s his younger brother that ultimately changed his mind.

“Well, he kept bugging me,” McCullough laughed.

The COVID Navigator program is more than door-knocking. Although, Butler said they’ve reached nearly 3,000 people that way.

“We’re going to reach more people,” he added.

Some days they bag up and distribute cleaning supplies and others, they make home deliveries for those sick with the virus.

It’s all done through grant money, plus a little extra from the Vermilion County Board’s American Rescue Plan allotment.

“When he’s in, he’s all in,” shared Board Chairman Larry Baughn.

Baughn said he and other members were inspired by butler’s mission, covering “the farther, northern part of the county to the southern part of the county.”

Although, the money dries up at the end of June, and with vaccination numbers below 50%, we asked Baughn if there’s a chance for added funding.

“Well, I think that’s something that Mr. Butler and I had spoken about already once was we’ll have to just see when we get there,” he replied.

At least until then, Butler will continue to get his steps in, while working to get his community one step closer to normalcy.

“If we all pay attention, you know, we can all save some lives,” he said.

Butler couldn’t quantify how many people he’s reached have actually changed their minds and gotten vaccinated, but the Vermilion County program has been successful enough that he was asked to help out in Champaign County too. The “Navigators” have been knocking on doors there since January.