Re-entry program expanding with help from grant money

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A program that helps people who were once in prison is now growing.

Until last night, First Followers only had money to run the program in Champaign.

But Urbana City Council just approved money to expand the program.

The program will receive more than $20,000, but the City of Urbana isn’t paying for it.

The money will come from a federal grant, and it’s expected to have a big impact.

The program starts with a “welcome-home” backpack filled with basic necessities like a toothbrush and a water bottle, but it’s much more than that. It provides a solid support system.

Loved ones are hopeful this program expansion will continue helping people find stability and stay on the right path on their new journey.

Tisha Bishop’s significant other will join the program upon his return home. She said, “My biggest thing is him actually being able to get into this program and do something positive with himself, and to just leave the past in the past and do something bigger and better now that he’s back out here in society. I’m just crossing my fingers and hoping for the best.”

For more information about the re-entry program, visit the First Followers website.