RCC’s award-winning program continues to be recognized

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College is in the top ten! It is one of ten finalists for the National Bellwether Award in the Workforce Development Category for its EnRich Program: Technical + Essential Skills = Changed Lives.

The Bellwether Awards recognize community colleges for excellence and innovation in one of three categories: instructional programs and services; workforce development; and planning, governance and finance. The program combines training in technical industrial skills like welding, blueprint reading and heavy equipment operation, with essential life skills.

EnRich received the 2019 Illinois Council of Community College Administrators Innovation Award and the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Award for Business Expansion of the Year.

Richland competes for the prestigious Bellwether recognition at the 2020 Community College Futures Assembly (CCFA) next month in Texas.