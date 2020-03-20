RCC provides free hot meal to food insecure students on weekdays

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Richland Community College who experience food insecurity during the global pandemic of COVID-19 can get access a free hot meal on weekdays. A curbside to-go meal will be provided thanks to the Richland Foundation, the Culinary Arts Institute and the Good Samaritan Inn.

Meals are prepared in advance and items will be limited daily. Students picking up meals should go to the main entrance of campus at the flag poles, between 11 am – 1 pm, weekdays. They’ll be directed to the curbside pickup.

Students can also access the Richland Pantry, Wednesdays, 11 am – 4 pm. The food pantry entrance is in Parking Lot C and is an extension of the Good Samaritan Inn.

“We understand that food insecurity doesn’t stop when classes aren’t in session, therefore we want to ensure that our students continue to have access to food for them and their families, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Julie Melton, executive director of the Richland Community College Foundation.

