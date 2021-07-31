RC Fest Returns to Tolono

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA)–Adam Munds of Tolono has dedicated himself to giving blood ever since he was old enough to do so. This afternoon, he brought the community out to share his passion for giving blood, and his favorite hobby, building RC cars.

In a weekend-long event called RC fest, you can build your own remote car and compete for prizes. A blood-mobile truck was also parked right next to the venue for people to donate. Munds’ life was saved by donated blood when he was a baby.

He started this fest when he was ten, as a way to encourage the community to also give blood. He says he hopes to raise more than $2,500 all of which would be donated to ImpactLife.

“It’s just great to see people in the community and people traveling and enjoying the hobby, as well as giving back to ImpactLife,” Munds said.

The event continues tomorrow at East Side Park at seven.