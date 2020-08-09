RC event promotes blood donation

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — After a few years off, the RC Fest has returned to Tolono this weekend.

They wanted to come back strong for their tenth anniversary this year. The festival is all about raising money for blood donations. Over the years they have raised $7,000 and donated enough blood to save 500 lifes. The event coordinator had has life impacted by recieving a blood donation. With the country in need of it right now, he knew he had to make the event happen.

“When I started planning the event back in November, I didn’t really know this whole outbreak was going to happen and the nation would need this much blood,” says Adam Munds. “So that’s why I really pushed on with it because the nation is really hurting for blood, and even locally as well we are hurting for blood. Right now it’s more important than ever to donate.”

This is the first time it has been more than one day. People have come from as far as North Carolina to take part. They will finish up with four different competitions Sunday. Their goal is to raise $2,000 over the weekend.