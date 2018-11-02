Razor in candy is true Halloween horror Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A boy was eating his Halloween candy when he found a razor blade in his mouth. His is not the only candy which was tampered with.

There have been reports in at least three places. Now, police are warning parents to check candy before kids eat it.

The boy's mother says after her son bit into the candy bar, they looked at the wrapper and noticed a slit. It's where the razor blade must have been inserted.

It's become one of the worst nightmares for parents. For Jody Quiram, it came true.

"It was just kind of unbelievable."

Her son came home with loot on Halloween. He took a piece of candy out and bit down on a razor blade.

"It was a small, pencil blade, we think, out of a sharpener. It had a little hole in it. The Kit Kat wrapper was just barely slit and it was inside the candy bar and he bit down on felt it and took it out and that's what it was."

She wasn't the only parent in terror. Casey Police got a call a parent reached into the children's bag and was stuck by something sharp. The picture shows a needle sticking out of a candy wrapper.

In Sherman, police got a call about a metal object jammed into a candy bar.

"You just never know. There are a lot of people with mental health problems. They may have money, they may live in nice areas. They may live in poor areas. You just never know, so you have to be safe."

Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh says to always check. Quiram says there's no way of knowing where the blade came from.

"It could have been on a grocery store shelf, Amazon, Walmart, could have come from the neighborhood. Who knows?"

But, now, she's encouraging kids to only get candy from houses where they know people. Sheriff Walsh says, if your child gets fruit, cut it up before eating it. If it's a baked good from someone you don't know, throw it out.