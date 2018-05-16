Rauner reignites death penalty debate

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Bruce Rauner’s surprise proposal to revive a debate over the death penalty for cop killers and mass murderers in Illinois drew mixed reactions from the state legislature on Tuesday.

In his Monday announcement, the governor said prosecutors should only be free to pursue capital punishment once they have convinced a jury “beyond all doubt” of the suspect’s guilt, a higher legal threshold than “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“This is a critical, critical distinction,” Rauner added on Tuesday. “There are cases where people are caught right in the act and there is a hundred people who saw them or there is no question who committed the crime. There are other crimes where they were committed maybe a year earlier, there were no witnesses, there is limited evidence, but there was circumstantial, but there was some doubt, but they probably did it. There is a huge difference. For the death penalty to be imposed, I believe it should only occur where there is no question at all about who committed the crime.

Rauner attached his idea as an amendatory veto to a piece of legislation originally designed to install a 72-hour waiting period for some firearm purchases. In their reaction, House Democrats reserved most of their criticism for the governor’s broad, likely unconstitutional rewrite of the bill.

“We’ve seen where his amendatory changes have added something that has nothing to do with the purpose of the bill, which causes a challenge in terms of how do you deal with the amendment,” Representative Will Davis (D-Hazel Crest) said. “So, this may be his ploy to not get us to address the 72 hour waiting period by adding some language that has nothing to do with that particular issue.

Rauner says he supports a 72-hour waiting period on all firearm purchases in addition to other proposals he considers part of a “public safety package.”

“It’s a stupid diversion,” Senator Kwame Raoul (D-Chicago) said. “It’s a diversion from an effort that was a bipartisan effort to try to address a very real gun violence challenge that we have here in the state of Illinois.”

Raoul led the effort to abolish the death penalty in Illinois seven years ago. Democrats nominated him to run for Attorney General against Republican candidate Erika Harold in the November election. He pointed to a number of cases where Illinois courts sentenced innocent people to death row.

“This legislature, this state, most of the editorial pages of newspapers throughout this state have endorsed abolishing the death penalty here because of our dismal record of sending people to death row,” Raoul said. “When we abolished the death penalty, we were second only to the state of Florida in the number of innocent people we sent to death row. That’s not something to be proud about.

“In the words of Randy Steidl who spent 17 years on death row for a murder he didn’t commit, you can release somebody from prison but you can’t release them from the grave.”

A study published by The Innocence Project found one in four wrongful convictions were handed down due to false confessions. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, a former prosecutor who charged capital cases, acknowledges the state’s shortcomings in wrongful convictions over the years, but argues proper reforms have since been put in place to prevent against wrongful convictions.

“We’ve went through great lengths at the end of the 1990’s to put reforms into the capital punishment system and I feel confident that what we had done back then addressed the issues of the 20 cases that had been reversed,” Durkin said.

Durkin says videotaped interrogations help prevent coerced confessions and witness depositions under oath help weed out unreliable eyewitness testimony.

“We’ve had people implicate themselves on videotape for crimes they did not commit,” Raoul responded. “Something happened before the tape started rolling. Why would someone confess on videotape to something they did not do? In those instances, we all — maybe me included — presumed that Kevin Fox had killed his daughter. We were probably convinced in our minds beyond all doubt. Because why would somebody confess on videotape to killing their loved one when they didn’t do it? But the reality is it didn’t happen.”

Representative Allen Skillicorn (R-East Dundee) is a gun owner and a skeptic of the death penalty. He doubts if any reforms to the justice system will completely remove risk of wrongful convictions.

“Individual prosecutors, of course, they are competitive,” Skillicorn said. “They want to have convictions. They want to have success. Sometimes it’s human nature. So how do we craft a policy that gets around human nature and that competitiveness?”

Skillicorn opposes the 72-hour “cooling off” period that was initially sent to the governor’s desk. He says it overlaps with a separate 30-day waiting period for FOID card holders, and speculated it could potentially limit abuse victims from buying guns in situations of self-defense.

Supporters of the proposal say it could buy law enforcement officers more time to pick up the scent of a potential shooter and prevent a mass shooting before it happens.

“I am not suggesting by any means that the underlying bill is going to eliminate the gun violence problems in the state of Illinois,” Raoul said. “It is not. But we do things incrementally. And when we can come to a consensus on a bipartisan basis, we should embrace it. We shouldn’t spoil it with poison pills.“

Rauner initially said that his death penalty proposal would “dramatically increase public safety.” But pressed on whether or not the policy would actually deter mass shootings, he only said it would be “serving justice.”

“I’ve never said that it’s a deterrent, but I believe that is the appropriate penalty in the worst crimes that are imaginable within society,” Durkin said, adding that restoring the death penalty would signal a shift in how police officers are perceived by the public.

“We have to be able to change society about who we respect. Right now, there’s an attitude that police are the ones that are being vilified more so than the criminals who are committing these terrible crimes. So, we have to change the attitude about what police do. It’s for the people who have lambasted the police and have been highly critical of police. When their house is burglarized, who do they call? They call the first people, the police, to come over.”