Rare Illini bottle found

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — There are not a lot of things that can last for almost a century. Turns out a glass bottle is one of them.

A former Champaign native and bottle collector stumbled upon a little bit of history that could be one of the rarest Illini collector’s items around.

“I just have this creek that I know about in Peoria that’s next to a historical dump,” says Drift Roberts. “After it rains I always make sure to go by and check it out because bottles are always washing up.”

After a particularly bad storm this Spring, Roberts found the rare bottle. It goes back almost a century. The old bottle has an old Illinois logo on one side and a football on the other. According to his research it was only given away at the very first game at Memorial Stadium on November 3, 1923.

It was made in Champaign too, the inscription says Champaign Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

“It’s cool,” says Roberts. “I used to live in Champaign so there’s a local connection there for me. I’m a nut for local history so it’s really cool from that perspective.”

Only two other bottles from the same game have popped up online for sale, and they have sold for as high as $400. Roberts already has a few offers, but they are happy to let it go to a superfan.

“It would be cool to beat that,” says Roberts. “But I’m hoping for $300 at least.”

Roberts is using the money to fund a new van for himself. They say they want to start traveling around the country looking for more bottles.