RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re a parent, your summer schedule is probably overflowing with baseball games, soccer camps and other activities. Your weekends may include traveling to tournaments out of state.

But for many, because of one complex in Champaign County, they now find themselves right at home with visitors coming to them.

“We are here for travel ball,” Erin Heck said. “We’ve been to the Rantoul Sports Complex every other weekend since April.”

Heck is no stranger to watching her sons on the baseball diamond. Her family lives in the Danville area and has always wanted a facility like this one closer to home.

“It offers so many things for the kids,” Heck added. “We start seeing people coming here just about as often as we are.”

Ryan Reid, the director of operations, said that’s one of the goals.

“Fast forward to the end of 2022 and we saw a million people in our second year being open,” Reid explained.

The Sports Complex is helping businesses across Rantoul grow, including right next door when playing putt-putt at the Fringe.

“Our husbands have dreamed of opening a miniature golf course since they were in high school,” Nikky Flesner, co-owner at the Fringe, said. “There are former teachers there that have memories of them sketching these out on napkins while they were signed out from specific classes.”

Now, those drawings have come to life and the owners are crediting much of the support to the complex.

“Mini golf is something that is multi-generational and everybody can do it,” Flesner added. “We knew that having something family-friendly nearby would be an asset to those traveling to the sports complex, but also to our community.”

Katie McKaufsky, another co-owner, said families that travel to Rantoul every weekend for tournaments have become loyal customers.

Reid knows it’s important for kids to have outdoor activities like the complex to play their favorite sports.

“I love hitting and catching,” Landen Lewis, a sixth-grader playing with Rantoul Rush Baseball, said. “It’s a really nice place just to play here and enjoy the moment.”

Reid said it’s proof that when you have the right place to play, you’ll see a huge impact on what the youth are doing with their time.

