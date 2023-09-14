RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Renovations have begun at the Youth Center in Rantoul.

$1.5 million in COVID relief funds is going towards the project. When kids are welcomed back, they will have a change of scenery and new programs to get involved in.

Youth Programs Director Andy Graham said the makeover will give the facility renewed potential.

“Being able to have multiple programs at once, or have our after-school program with an additional program, a class like an art class or cooking class and those types of things, that will be beneficial to the community and the kids,” Graham said.

The building has been a part of the community since 1983. It will soon have new programming, a new gym and new decor. The Youth Center is scheduled to open again in February.