RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul’s embattled Village Administrator was in court earlier this week to face domestic battery charges.

Scott Eisenhauer is facing three counts that include domestic battery and unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence. On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

The charges stem from an incident on June 12 involving Eisenhauer and his wife Amy. He is accused of hitting her in the face during an argument and trying to stop her from calling 911.

Eisenhauer was placed on administrative leave by the City of Rantoul immediately after his arrest. He submitted his resignation after his arraignment the following day, but the Village Board declined it pending the trial’s outcome.

Eisenhauer is due back in court again next month.