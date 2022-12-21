RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Sports Complex is officially one of the best complexes in the country.

The American Sports Builders Association named the facility this year’s most distinguished sports facility. The award recognizes complexes that display construction excellence.

It is home to many fields for football, baseball, rugby and even quidditch. Director of Operations Ryan Reid said having local community talent and some of the state’s best athletes using the field is very special.

“Being able to be a local community member and play on the same fields as people you’re going to see on the professional stage in just a few years is really fun,” said Reid. “It’s really rewarding.”

Reid said the facility hosted more than 350,000 people this year. He says he expects the complex will have more than one million people using the fields by the end of 2023.