Rantoul Police: Man arrested in relation to hotel robbery

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police were dispatched to First Heritage Inn on South Murray Road at around 11:50 p.m. Thursday in a response to a reported robbery.

When they arrived at the scene, officers learned from a male employee that a subject had entered the hotel and demanded money. The reporting person said the suspect had a towel wrapped around his hand, indicating the presence of a possible firearm. The suspect was able to obtain an unknown amount of money from the business prior to fleeing the area.

Based on security camera footage from the hotel as well as images obtained from ALPR’s in the area, a possible suspect vehicle was identified.

Police initiated a traffic stop at the intersections of Century Boulevard and Champaign Avenue at around 11:14 a.m. on Friday. As a result of this traffic stop, 43-year-old Pablo D. Molina was taken into custody.

Officers said Molina was later transported to the Champaign County Jail where he is being held on the charge of aggravated robbery.

The Rantoul Police Department asks that anyone who has additional information about this incident to call them at (217) 892-2103. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.