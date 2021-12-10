Rantoul Police: Man arrested in connection to shot fired

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday in relation to a report of a shot fired on Thursday morning.

Rantoul Police were dispatched to an area near Falcon Drive and Juniper Drive at around 10:50 a.m. They said they were able to obtain a vehicle description of a suspect’s vehicle leaving the area. Based on the information gathered from area license plate readers, the suspect’s vehicle was quickly identified.

Police then served a court-authorized search of a residence in the 1900 block of 3000 North and found two handguns.

Officers said they arrested Adrian Rangel and transported him to the Champaign County Jail where he is being held on the charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.

Rantoul Police ask that anyone who has additional information about this incident to contact them at (217) 892-2103. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at (217)-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.