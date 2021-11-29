Rantoul Police: Man arrested in connection to shooting incident

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police said they arrested a 36-year-old man at around 11 a.m. on Nov. 22 in relation to a shooting incident that happened near Gleason Drive on Oct. 18.

According to police, during the arrest, William D. Gray was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Officers said Gray was transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center where he is being held on charges of attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone who has additional information can contact Rantoul police at (217) 892-2103. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.