RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department wants to make the community a little safer and they are giving people a more active role in making it happen.

The department launched on Wednesday an online traffic complaint form to report any traffic violation at any time of day. People can attach videos or photos to add context, and all reporting is confidential.

“Instead of going to various social media websites to put this information out there, a place where we can collect that information more readily and get somebody there rather quickly into that area to mitigate these issues,” said Deputy Chief Justin Bouse.

The department said it’s a way for them to have extra eyes in areas where people are concerned. And it’s already catching on. The first response came with minutes of the launch.

“We had some complaints about speeding by the high school, so I had officers there this morning running radar in that area,” Bouse said. “Also some stop signs around various parts of town that we’ve also looked at, seeing if there’s issues with those stop sign areas.”

He said since the launch, the department has received over ten complaints and they’re expecting more.