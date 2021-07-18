Rantoul Peace Walk

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A community called for peace Sunday in the wake of a recent rise in Gun Violence.

Dozens of people marched through the streets in Rantoul, calling for an end to violence.

Afew weeks ago, on the 4th of July, multiple people were shot in a drive-by. Including an 8 and a 15-year-old.

That family put this walk and event together because they are tired of nothing being done.

But it wasn’t just that family. Multiple other gun violence victims got up and told their story. Organizers said this event is just the start.

They said they will not stop until changes have been made and no one fears for their children going out to play.

“Find your voice to speak up if you see something, if you know something to say it, and help be a part of the solution, and not more of the problem,” Amy Jones said.

They said things need to start at home, with parents showing and teaching their kids.