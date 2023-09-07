RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One mini-golf course is taking the sport to the next level.

The Fringe in Rantoul is running an adult-only tournament league. On Wednesday and Thursday nights, people can come out and have a good time, enjoy a beverage and good food. People can either bring a partner or assigned to a team.

“You can be any age [over 21],” said course owner Travis Flesner. “It’s relaxing, you enjoy camaraderie, but there’s just a little bit of competition that draws some people.

The goal is to get the family out, but without the feeling of bringing kids and taking it easy. If people want something competitive but still fun, this tournament is possibly the choice for them.

The league started on Tuesday and ends Oct. 24, but people can still sign up this week. Weekly prizes will be awarded and at the end of the tournament, participants could win a first-place trophy.