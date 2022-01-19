Rantoul City Schools closes elementary school due to COVID

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul City Schools announced on Wednesday that Pleasant Acres Elementary School will be closing on Thursday and Friday due to a high rate of COVID-19 cases within the Pleasant Acres population. The school will not be transitioning to remote learning on those days.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Scott Woods said the decision was made to close Pleasant Acres after consulting with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. While recognizing the inconvenience closing the school presents to families, Woods said the volume of cases among the Pleasant Acres population was concerning and the volume of testing, contact tracing and reporting is difficult for the already-strained staff.

The decision affects only Pleasant Acres. Pre-K, Northview, Broadmeadow, Eastlawn and J.W. Eater Junior High will all remain open.

Pleasant Acres families are strongly encouraged to bring their students into school for a free, on-site COVID test on Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Woods said Pleasant Acres will reopen the following Monday.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Woods via email or by calling 217-893-5400.