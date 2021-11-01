Ramp from I-74 to I-57 to close for nearly two weeks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the ramp from westbound I-74 to northbound I-57 will close for several days, starting on November 1.

The closure is for building a new, temporary connection from westbound I-74 to northbound I-57 and is expected to last a week. Drivers who want to access northbound I-57 from westbound I-74 will be directed to use southbound I-57 (exit 179A) to Curtis Road (exit 232) and then enter northbound I-57 from Curtis Road.

During the following week, the ramp from southbound I-57 to westbound I-74 will be closed for around five days. A detour will direct drivers to the Curtis Road interchange, where people can enter northbound I-57 to access westbound I-74.

Officials said the work is part of the larger reconstruction of the I-57/74 interchange, a cornerstone of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

