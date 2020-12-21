Ramey Court demolition plans get the green light

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Housing Authority (VHA) has announced that its moving forward with plans to tear down public housing in Georgetown.

A VHA press release says Ramey Court, a 26-rental unit apartment complex, was built in the 1950’s and has one, two, three, and four-bedroom units. It says it got the go-ahead on Monday to demolish 13 buildings, containing 26 units, on the property.

It says it’s leaving the land vacant and undeveloped because of a lack of local amenities people look for when renting apartments. Those missing amenities include public transportation, supermarkets and convenience stores, retail shopping, restaurants, gas stations, medical facilities, parks, and places of employment and education.

The VHA says it will work with each impact family to come up with moving plans. It says families can stay in another VHA-owned property or get a housing choice voucher to move somewhere of their choosing.

The VHA says it’s committed to making sure each impacted family has a smooth transition to their next home.