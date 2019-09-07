CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)–Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County held a new fundraising event Saturday. Their Raise The Woof event was put in as a way to bring people together to build homes for dogs the way habitat does for humans.

They say they wanted people who might not normally come out and work on a house build to have a chance to build on a smaller scale. All 16 teams had 5 hours to build a unique dog house and would be judged at the end. Organizers say the money made will go back to helping others.

“All the money we’re raising will go to fund a future home build. so that’s why we’re doing it and we appreciate all the support from the community that are getting involved in the event,” Lauren Gramly explains.

After the build, the houses were taken to the habitat for humanity restore. There, people can vote on their favorite house and bid on one to take home.