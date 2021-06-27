RAINFALL REPORTS: Storm Totals Exceed 10″ in Parts of Central Illinois

Local News

by: Meteorologist,

Posted: / Updated:

The 3 day rain totals have exceeded 10 inches in parts of Central Illinois. Looking at CoCoRaHS data, some of the highest rain totals come from McLean and DeWitt Counties. Here’s a breakdown of some of the rainfall totals by county between Thursday Night and Sunday Morning.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:
Bluff Springs – 3.29″

Champaign County:
Mahomet – 3.70″
Lake of the Woods – 4.00″
Fisher – 3.86″
Champaign – 4.75″
Urbana – 3.64″
Savoy – 3.99″
Sidney – 3.51″
St. Joseph – 2.97″
Homer – 3.38″
Homer Lake – 3.86″
Broadlands – 3.78″

Christian County:
Pana – 2.79″
Morrisonville – 1.81″
Edinburg – 2.75″

Clark County:

Coles County:
Mattoon – 3.17″

Crawford County:

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:
Farmer City – 8.54″
Clinton – 3.68″

Douglas County:
Tuscola – 4.08″
Newman – 5.81″
Atwood – 4.55″

Edgar County:

Effingham County:
Effingham – 1.93″
Watson – 2.00″
Altamont – 1.59″

Fayette County:

Ford County:
Gibson City – 4.53″
Melvin – 3.67″

Iroquois County:
Buckley – 2.52″
Cissna Park – 3.69″
Crescent City – 3.23″
Ashkum – 6.83″
Clifton – 4.56″
Chebanse – 4.40″

Jasper County:
Hunt City 1.13″

Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 5.30″
Emington – 8.31″

Logan County:
Hartsburg – 7.02″
Lincoln – 3.78″
Mount Pulaski – 3.09″
Lake Fork – 3.75″

Macoupin County:

Macon County:

McLean County:
Bloomington – 10.60″
Normal – 8.34″
Downs – 9.96″
Fox Creek – 9.54″
Ellsworth – 7.03″
Heyworth – 10.08″
Le Roy – 5.79″
Lexington – 3.60″
Carlock – 3.88″

Menard County:
Petersburg – 4.41″
Athens – 2.80″
Lake Petersburg – 3.29″

Montgomery County:

Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 5.93″
Murrayville – 5.95″

Moultrie County:
Atwood – 4.55″
Lovington – 3.57″

Piatt County:
White Heath – 4.04″
Monticello – 4.22″
Cisco – 5.54″

Sangamon County:
Capital Airport – 4.71″
Springfield – 3.64″
Lake Springfield – 2.77″
Chatham – 3.80″

Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 3.46″
Cowden – 6.15″

Vermilion County:
Bismarck – 2.90″
Danville Airport – 3.55″
Danville 2.81″
Georgetown – 4.30″
Hoopeston – 5.56″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:
Covington – 3.75″

Parke County:
Rockville – 0.80″

Vermillion County:

Warren County:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story