RAINFALL REPORTS: Storm Totals Exceed 10″ in Parts of Central Illinois

The 3 day rain totals have exceeded 10 inches in parts of Central Illinois. Looking at CoCoRaHS data, some of the highest rain totals come from McLean and DeWitt Counties. Here’s a breakdown of some of the rainfall totals by county between Thursday Night and Sunday Morning.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Bluff Springs – 3.29″
Champaign County:
Mahomet – 3.70″
Lake of the Woods – 4.00″
Fisher – 3.86″
Champaign – 4.75″
Urbana – 3.64″
Savoy – 3.99″
Sidney – 3.51″
St. Joseph – 2.97″
Homer – 3.38″
Homer Lake – 3.86″
Broadlands – 3.78″
Christian County:
Pana – 2.79″
Morrisonville – 1.81″
Edinburg – 2.75″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Mattoon – 3.17″
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 8.54″
Clinton – 3.68″
Douglas County:
Tuscola – 4.08″
Newman – 5.81″
Atwood – 4.55″
Edgar County:
Effingham County:
Effingham – 1.93″
Watson – 2.00″
Altamont – 1.59″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 4.53″
Melvin – 3.67″
Iroquois County:
Buckley – 2.52″
Cissna Park – 3.69″
Crescent City – 3.23″
Ashkum – 6.83″
Clifton – 4.56″
Chebanse – 4.40″
Jasper County:
Hunt City 1.13″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 5.30″
Emington – 8.31″
Logan County:
Hartsburg – 7.02″
Lincoln – 3.78″
Mount Pulaski – 3.09″
Lake Fork – 3.75″
Macoupin County:
Macon County:
McLean County:
Bloomington – 10.60″
Normal – 8.34″
Downs – 9.96″
Fox Creek – 9.54″
Ellsworth – 7.03″
Heyworth – 10.08″
Le Roy – 5.79″
Lexington – 3.60″
Carlock – 3.88″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 4.41″
Athens – 2.80″
Lake Petersburg – 3.29″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 5.93″
Murrayville – 5.95″
Moultrie County:
Lovington – 3.57″
Piatt County:
White Heath – 4.04″
Monticello – 4.22″
Cisco – 5.54″
Sangamon County:
Capital Airport – 4.71″
Springfield – 3.64″
Lake Springfield – 2.77″
Chatham – 3.80″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 3.46″
Cowden – 6.15″
Vermilion County:
Bismarck – 2.90″
Danville Airport – 3.55″
Danville 2.81″
Georgetown – 4.30″
Hoopeston – 5.56″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 3.75″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.80″
Vermillion County:
Warren County: