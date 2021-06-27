RAINFALL REPORTS: Storm Totals Exceed 10″ in Parts of Central Illinois

The 3 day rain totals have exceeded 10 inches in parts of Central Illinois. Looking at CoCoRaHS data, some of the highest rain totals come from McLean and DeWitt Counties. Here’s a breakdown of some of the rainfall totals by county between Thursday Night and Sunday Morning.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Bluff Springs – 3.29″ Champaign County:

Mahomet – 3.70″

Lake of the Woods – 4.00″

Fisher – 3.86″

Champaign – 4.75″

Urbana – 3.64″

Savoy – 3.99″

Sidney – 3.51″

St. Joseph – 2.97″

Homer – 3.38″

Homer Lake – 3.86″

Broadlands – 3.78″ Christian County:

Pana – 2.79″

Morrisonville – 1.81″

Edinburg – 2.75″ Clark County: Coles County:

Mattoon – 3.17″ Crawford County: Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 8.54″

Clinton – 3.68″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 4.08″

Newman – 5.81″

Atwood – 4.55″

Edgar County: Effingham County:

Effingham – 1.93″

Watson – 2.00″

Altamont – 1.59″ Fayette County: Ford County:

Gibson City – 4.53″

Melvin – 3.67″ Iroquois County:

Buckley – 2.52″

Cissna Park – 3.69″

Crescent City – 3.23″

Ashkum – 6.83″

Clifton – 4.56″

Chebanse – 4.40″ Jasper County:

Hunt City 1.13″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 5.30″

Emington – 8.31″ Logan County:

Hartsburg – 7.02″

Lincoln – 3.78″

Mount Pulaski – 3.09″

Lake Fork – 3.75″ Macoupin County: Macon County: McLean County:

Bloomington – 10.60″

Normal – 8.34″

Downs – 9.96″

Fox Creek – 9.54″

Ellsworth – 7.03″

Heyworth – 10.08″

Le Roy – 5.79″

Lexington – 3.60″

Carlock – 3.88″ Menard County:

Petersburg – 4.41″

Athens – 2.80″

Lake Petersburg – 3.29″ Montgomery County: Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 5.93″

Murrayville – 5.95″ Moultrie County:

Atwood – 4.55″

Lovington – 3.57″ Piatt County:

White Heath – 4.04″

Monticello – 4.22″

Cisco – 5.54″ Sangamon County:

Capital Airport – 4.71″

Springfield – 3.64″

Lake Springfield – 2.77″

Chatham – 3.80″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 3.46″

Cowden – 6.15″ Vermilion County:

Bismarck – 2.90″

Danville Airport – 3.55″

Danville 2.81″

Georgetown – 4.30″

Hoopeston – 5.56″



INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 3.75″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.80″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: