Here’s a look at Saturday rain totals through Sunday at 7a.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Reports also may indicate 24 hour totals if an observer did not report the full 48 hour total from Friday Night.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Bluff Springs – 0.95″ Champaign County:

Champaign – 1.19″

Lake of the Woods – 1.16″

Mahomet – 0.98″

Urbana – 0.94″

Ogden – 0.88″

Sidney – 0.81″

St. Joe – 0.80″

Homer – 0.67″

Fisher – 0.51″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 2.25″

Morrisonville – 1.45″ Clark County:

Marshall – 0.39″ Coles County:

Mattoon – 0.66″

Charleston – 0.90″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 0.80″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 1.08″

DeLand – 0.9″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 1.10″

Camargo – 0.84 Edgar County: Effingham County:

Effingham – 1.3″

Altamont – 1.06

Fayette County: Ford County:

Dogtown – 1.0″

Paxton – 0.9″

Gibson City – 0.62″ Iroquois County:

Milford – 1.2″

Buckley – 0.63″

Cissna Park – 0.60″

Crescent City – 0.46″

Ashkum – 0.54″

Chebanse – 0.54″ Jasper County:

Hunt City – 0.38″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth 0.70″ Logan County:

Hartsburg – 0.83″

New Holland – 0.81″

Lincoln – 0.76″

Beason – 0.73″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 2.27″ Macon County:

Blue Mound – 1.59″

Warrensburg – 1.27″

Niantic – 1.13″ McLean County:

Bellflower – 1.4″

Bloomington – 0.80″

Saybrook – 0.77″

Normal – 0.63″

Downs – 0.64″

Le Roy – 0.49″

Anchor – 0.4″ Menard County:

Petersburg – 1.00″

Athens – 0.89″ Montgomery County: Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 1.10″

Murrayville – 1.03″ Moultrie County:

Gays – 1.2″

Arthur – 1.03″

Lovington – 0.82″ Piatt County:

Monticello – 1.10″

Bement – 1.04″ Sangamon County:

Springfield – 1.61″ Shelby County:

Cowden – 1.12″

Shelbyville – 0.92″ Vermilion County:

Bismarck – 0.87″

Royal – 0.81″

Rankin – 0.80″

Georgetown – 0.70″

Danville – 0.57″

Fithian – 0.52″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 1.5″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.27″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: