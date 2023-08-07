Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through our area over the weekend in Central Illinois. Here’s a look a storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Virginia – 2.37″
Champaign County:
Dewey – 4.1″
Fisher – 3.68″
Urbana – 3.5″
Champaign (SW) – 3.5″
Lake of the Woods – 3.09″
Ogden – 3″
Rantoul – 2.98″
St. Joseph – 2.9″
Mahomet – 2.88″
Champaign – 2.59″
Homer Lake – 2.05″
Savoy – 1.84″
Sidney – 1.55″
Villa Grove – 1.5″
Sadorus – 0.98″
Broadlands – 0.33″
Christian County:
Pana – 3.5″
Pana (W) – 2.52″
Assumption – 2.08″
Owaneco – 1.65″
Taylorville – 1.47″
Edinburg – 1.13″
Clark County:
Marshall – 1.00″
Coles County:
Lerna – 0.93″
Mattoon – 0.72″
Crawford County:
Palestine – 0.60″
Hutsonville – 0.26″
Cumberland County:
Lake Paradise – 1.9″
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 2.38″
Clinton – 2.03″
Douglas County:
Tuscola – 0.42″
Murdock – 0.41″
Newman – 0.18″
Edgar County:
Chrisman – 0.62″
Paris – 0.3″
Effingham County:
Lake Sara – 6.0″
Watson – 4.5″
Altamont – 3.02″
W Effingham – 2.4″
Dieterich – 1.84″
Effingham – 1.54″
Fayette County:
Saint Elmo – 2.92″
Vandalia – 1.23″
Ford County:
Paxton – 7.5″
Melvin – 7″
Gibson City – 4.23″
Iroquois County:
Buckley – 9.07″
Cissna Park – 9.04″
Stockland – 6.07″
Milford – 6.2″
Clifton – 4.18″
Ashkum – 3.92″
Crescent City – 3.53″
Jasper County:
Hunt City – 0.49″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 4.91″
Flanagan – 4.81″
Strawn – 4.14″
Pontiac – 3.95″
Emington – 2.73″
Dwight – 1.82″
Logan County:
Lincoln – 4.32″
New Holland – 3.98″
Hartsburg – 3.90″
Atlanta – 3.92″
Mt Pulaski – 2.22″
Cornland – 2.2″
Elkhart 1.51″
Macoupin County:
Girard – 0.42″
Carlinville – 0.34″
Mount Olive – 0.11″
Macon County:
Oreana – 2.93″
Warrensburg – 1.79″
Decatur (NE) – 1.76″
Latham – 1.62″
Niantic – 1.05″
Decatur (South) – 0.97″
Dalton City – 0.47″
Long Creek – 0.29″
McLean County:
Chenoa – 6.75″
Normal (N) – 5.2″
Bloomington (W) – 4.09″
Lexington – 4.00″
Bloomington (S) – 3.73″
Heyworth – 3.63″
Le Roy – 3.62″
Arrowsmith – 3.61″
Downs – 3.55″
Danvers – 3.40″
Normal – 3.25″
Holder – 3.28″
Carlock – 3.13″
Bellflower – 3.08″
Anchor – 3.0″
Menard County:
Tallula – 3.64″
Petersburg – 2.53″
Athens – 2.47″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 1.21″
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 0.76″
Moultrie County:
Windsor – 2.2″
Hammond – 0.35″
Arthur – 0.22″
Piatt County:
Bement – 3.51″
White Heath (N) – 3.5″
White Heath – 2.83″
Mansfield – 2.39″
Cerro Gordo – 2.23″
Cisco – 1.26″
Monticello – 1.22″
Sangamon County:
Springfield (SE) – 2.08″
Sherman – 1.85″”
Chatham – 1.57″
Springfield Capitol – 1.46″
Springfield (W) – 0.95″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 2.06″
Vermilion County:
Hoopeston – 3.85″
Bismarck – 2.68″
Lake Vermilion – 2.46″
Fithian – 2.22″
Muncie – 1.56″
Danville – 1.05″
Georgetown – 0.38″