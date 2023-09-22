A round of heavy rain and storms pushed through our area Late Wednesday Night through Friday in Central Illinois. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Champaign County:

Mahomet – 3.71″

Urbana – 2.19″

Champaign – 2.09″

Dewey – 1.54″

Foosland -1.50″

Savoy – 1.37″

Homer – 1.25″

Rantoul – 1.14″

Sidney – 0.92″

St. Joseph – 0.84″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 0.48″

Morrisonville – 0.44″

Pana – 0.40″

Taylorville – 0.15″ Clark County: Coles County:

Mattoon – 0.58″ Crawford County: Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 2.48″ Douglas County:

Camargo – 1.80″

Tuscola – 0.87″ Edgar County:

Kansas 1.11″ Effingham County:

Dieterich – 0.78″

Watson – 0.54″

Altamont – 0.48″ Fayette County:

St. Elmo – 0.22″ Ford County:

Gibson City – 1.41″ Iroquois County:

Cissna Park – 0.64″

Buckley – 0.49″

Clifton – 0.19″

Ashkum – 0.11″

Watseka – 0.11″

Milford – 0.08″ Jasper County: Livingston County:

Dwight – 1.80″

Chatsworth 1.50″

Emington – 1.49″ Logan County:

Chestnut – 9.74″

Lincoln -1.69″

Hartsburg – 1.43″

New Holland – 1.38″ Macoupin County:

Eagarville – 0.41″ Macon County:

Illiopolis – 0.96

Warrensburg – 0.84″

Decatur – 0.57″ McLean County:

Bloomington – 4.62″

Carlock – 4.10″

Le Roy – 3.93″

Downs – 3.79″

Ellsworth – 3.66″

Normal – 3.55″

Heyworth- 3.42″



Menard County:

Petersburg – 0.67″ Montgomery County: Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 0.07″ Moultrie County:

Arthur – 0.93″

Lovington – 0.84″

Arthur -0.79″ Piatt County:

Mansfield – 2.90″

Monticello – 1.68″

Bement – 1.10″ Sangamon County:

Riverton – 1.17″

Springfield – 0.40″

Chatham – 0.28″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville 0.60″ Vermilion County:

Georgetown – 0.53″

Fithian – 0.49″

Collison – 0.38″

Danville – 0.30

Henning – 0.23″

Hoopeston – 0.07″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 0.05″

Fountain County:



Parke County:

Rockville – 0.01″

Vermillion County:



Warren County: