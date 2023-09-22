A round of heavy rain and storms pushed through our area Late Wednesday Night through Friday in Central Illinois. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHSNOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
ILLINOIS:
Champaign County:
Mahomet – 3.71″
Urbana – 2.19″
Champaign – 2.09″
Dewey – 1.54″
Foosland -1.50″
Savoy – 1.37″
Homer – 1.25″
Rantoul – 1.14″
Sidney – 0.92″
St. Joseph – 0.84″
Christian County:
Edinburg – 0.48″
Morrisonville – 0.44″
Pana – 0.40″
Taylorville – 0.15″
Mattoon – 0.58″
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 2.48″
Douglas County:
Camargo – 1.80″
Tuscola – 0.87″
Edgar County:
Kansas 1.11″
Dieterich – 0.78″
Watson – 0.54″
Altamont – 0.48″
St. Elmo – 0.22″
Ford County:
Gibson City – 1.41″
Iroquois County:
Cissna Park – 0.64″
Buckley – 0.49″
Clifton – 0.19″
Ashkum – 0.11″
Watseka – 0.11″
Milford – 0.08″
Dwight – 1.80″
Chatsworth 1.50″
Emington – 1.49″
Logan County:
Chestnut – 9.74″
Lincoln -1.69″
Hartsburg – 1.43″
New Holland – 1.38″
Eagarville – 0.41″
Macon County:
Illiopolis – 0.96
Warrensburg – 0.84″
Decatur – 0.57″
McLean County:
Bloomington – 4.62″
Carlock – 4.10″
Le Roy – 3.93″
Downs – 3.79″
Ellsworth – 3.66″
Normal – 3.55″
Heyworth- 3.42″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 0.67″
Jacksonville – 0.07″
Moultrie County:
Arthur – 0.93″
Lovington – 0.84″
Arthur -0.79″
Piatt County:
Mansfield – 2.90″
Monticello – 1.68″
Bement – 1.10″
Sangamon County:
Riverton – 1.17″
Springfield – 0.40″
Chatham – 0.28″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville 0.60″
Vermilion County:
Georgetown – 0.53″
Fithian – 0.49″
Collison – 0.38″
Danville – 0.30
Henning – 0.23″
Hoopeston – 0.07″
INDIANA:
Earl Park – 0.05″
Rockville – 0.01″
Warren County: