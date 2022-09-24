DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday, Richland Community College hosted its second Operation Obstacle-the Race to End Veteran Suicide.

Around 17 Veterans die each day by suicide. At 10 a.m., racers took off on a 2-mile obstacle course at the college.

“Operation Obstacle gives an opportunity to provide connections for the community, service members, veterans, and their families.” said, organizers. “It also builds awareness for veteran’s resources.” The funds go to the Veterans Resource Center at Richland Community College.

The timed race started in the parking lot of the fitness center. The two-mile obstacle course has 22 obstacles involving army crawl nets, carrying and pulling objects, and climbing over, under, and through things. At the finish, there is a Fire Truck hose down. The course takes anywhere from 20-40 minutes to complete.

The cost for the race is $25, and open to anyone over 18.