CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Racers took off at 7:50 a.m. in Charleston today for the sixth annual Tour De Charleston.

There were three race routes, 12.5 miles, 25 miles, and 62.5 miles. They started in Charleston Square, riding throughout Charleston and the surrounding countryside. Beer and live music greeted the finishers.

The chamber said rewards would be given to all racers in their age divisions—bib numbers, disposable timing chips, and t-shirts available for racers. There is food and water along the routes and professional race photography.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Moondogs will be performing.

There is a bib raffle after the race, and boutiques are open throughout the square for shopping, food trucks, free hot dogs provided by The Butcher Shop, and a beer garden with race drink specials at Mike and Stans.

The event is free for kids. There are balloons, face painting, games, and prizes. They are also giving away a Kiwanis Club bicycle in a drawing and giveaway.

The Charleston Chamber of Commerce puts on the event. Consolidated Communications sponsored it, and the funding partially for the event came from the Charleston tourism fund.