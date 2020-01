RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chamber of Commerce is announcing a new restaurant to the city’s landscape. Friday, a ribbon cutting and grand opening will mark the beginning of Yellow Ducky Express Chinese Kitchen.

The restaurant, at 715 West Champaign Avenue, will serve lunch and dinner for dine-in or pick-up and will accept online orders. The owner, David Dou, has always dreamed of opening a restaurant and is excited to finally be doing so.