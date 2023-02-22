Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Rabbit In Red is a 4-piece alternative jam rock band formed in the midst of a global pandemic in 2020. Hailing from the small town of Effingham IL, Rabbit In Red brings a high-energy mix of alternative rock, funk, and hip hop viewed through a tie-dyed jam band kaleidoscope. The result is a blistering rock sound full of deep groves, catchy hooks, and soaring improvisation. Having only been around for a couple of years and played just a handful of shows, Rabbit In Red is already turning heads with their infectious live shows and songwriting. With their debut album “1512” out now and a slew of festival appearances slated, 2022 looks to be the year Rabbit In Red become the newest buzz band.

Upcoming shows:

Saturday, March 11th in Effingham

Saturday, March 25th in Charleston