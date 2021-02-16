Quick action of teenager, first responders saves pets from fire

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is cleaning up after a fire this weekend, but they’re more grateful than anything because it could’ve turned out much differently.

It’s all thanks to their son and the quick work of some first responders. Tyler LaRoe was spending his Saturday clearing off driveways, much like he did today. That afternoon he had a feeling he should stop at his house for some reason, and it’s a good thing he did.

“It could’ve been… a totally different outcome,” said Robert LaRoe. Robert and his wife Lindsey LaRoe know it’s really a matter of luck that their Mahomet home looks as good as it does today. Just a few days ago, their stove was on fire.

“We were in Champaign at Walmart, and we have a Ring doorbell and he always runs up and acts goofy and does stuff in front of it,” Robert explained. But this time, their 16-year-old son Tyler realized it was serious.

“I came home from plowing and ran up to the front door, smelled like electrical. I went in, and the house was full of smoke,” Tyler explained. Ring doorbell footage shows the moment Tyler heard the sound of the smoke detectors. All of the LaRoe’s three cats and five dogs were inside.

“I got all of my dogs out besides one, my new puppy,” said Tyler. First responders helped get the other animals to safety.

“We were very fortunate. Quick reaction by Tyler, quick reaction by the Cornbelt Fire Department getting here,” Robert explained. The fire left a lot of smoke damage and ruined some appliances.

“We had a Pizza Pizzaz, and it caught on fire. And then the microwave and everything and put black soot everywhere,” said Robert. But he knows they might not have a house to fix up if a few people, including his own son, hadn’t rushed into action.

“Huge thank you to the Cornbelt Fire Department and the Mahomet Police Department,” said Robert. “I feel grateful. I’m happy to have my dogs and then obviously my kid. He’s extraordinary for going back and doing what he did. He didn’t have to do that.”

The LaRoe’s just replaced their smoke detectors in November and say this is a reminder to everyone to be sure and check yours.