Quartet serenades patients for national veterans week

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Community living centers at VA Illiana Health Systems were filled with the sound of music Tuesday. A barbershop quartet honored residents for National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

‘Four on the Floor’ lead Wes Bieritz says they did not have to think twice about volunteering their time.

“We’re glad to be here,” says Bieritz. “Anytime you want to ask us to sing for the veterans, we’re most happy to do so.”

One person who felt the rhythm was resident Orlando Rodriguez. He was a music major in college, but because of his service, he does not get to enjoy music as much as he used to.

“The agent orange that we used in the grenades and stuff, that ruined my voice,” says Rodriguez. “I’m not singing anymore, I can’t. If I could I would.”

That did not ruin Rodriguez’s love of music though. He still listens to opera all the time. He says it reminds him of when he used to live in Mexico.

“We do it all the time,” says Bieritz “That’s what barbershoppers do, try to make people’s lives a little better with vocal singing.”

“I enjoyed having the quartet here,” says Rodriguez. “Made me feel like home.”

Events for veterans are going to continue the rest of the week. Wednesday there will be a veteran talent show. VA Illiana say it is to help spark community interest in volunteering.

“It’s to bring community awareness about the community efforts here at VA Illiana and how they can increase volunteerism as well,” says Public Affairs Officer Melissa Spady.