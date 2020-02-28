Putting the FUN in FUNdraiser!

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A recent event hosted by Town and Country Realty and Country Group raised more than $2,300 for two kids’ organizations. Glo Bingo benefitted Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Illinois and Girls Club’s Rantoul programs.

This weekend, the annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake kicks off in eight local communities. More than 100 bowlers are expected to take part in Rantoul.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraisers:

Rantoul: February 29

Jacksonville: March 6

Clinton: March 15

Danville: April 3

Champaign: April 17, 18 & 19

Decatur: April 24

Bloomington: April 24 & 25

Springfield: May 8 & 9